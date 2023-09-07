The Restaurant Group’s (RTN) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.
The Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.8 %
RTN stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 43.35 ($0.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,199,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,910. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.65. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 25.06 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.60 ($0.65). The firm has a market cap of £331.65 million, a PE ratio of -481.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.28.
The Restaurant Group Company Profile
