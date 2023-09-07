The Restaurant Group’s (RTN) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2023

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTNGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

The Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.8 %

RTN stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 43.35 ($0.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,199,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,910. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.65. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 25.06 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.60 ($0.65). The firm has a market cap of £331.65 million, a PE ratio of -481.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.