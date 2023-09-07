Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 452,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 132.8% in the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.71.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $534.31. 393,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $206.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $540.52 and a 200-day moving average of $543.03.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

