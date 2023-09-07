Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) COO Sells $17,102.50 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) COO David E. Darling sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $17,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDW traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.88. The stock had a trading volume of 687,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,713. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.28). Tidewater had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $214.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth $40,906,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2,068.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 462,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 441,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 112.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 401,200 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,690,000 after acquiring an additional 342,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 867.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 272,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

