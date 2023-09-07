Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.86

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.86 and traded as low as $8.50. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 1,224 shares traded.
Tiger Brands Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.
Tiger Brands Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.1227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Tiger Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.87%.
About Tiger Brands
Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of fast-moving consumer goods in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tiger Brands
- Stock Average Calculator
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.