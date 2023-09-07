Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.86

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.86 and traded as low as $8.50. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 1,224 shares traded.

Tiger Brands Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Tiger Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.1227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Tiger Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.87%.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of fast-moving consumer goods in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

