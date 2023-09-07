TomoChain Market Cap Hits $126.06 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $126.06 million and approximately $41.17 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00004958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain (TOMO) is a robust blockchain platform built on a Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus, ideal for decentralized applications, blockchain gaming, DeFi, and enterprise solutions. Designed for speed, privacy, and usability, it supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and cross-chain token transfers. TOMO coin is central to the network’s operation and security through staking, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. TomoChain also embraces advancements like sharding, EVM parallelization, and hardware integration, positioning it as a scalable solution for diverse business needs. Founded by Long Vuong, a former NEM co-founder, TomoChain aims to tackle key blockchain industry issues, including scalability and compatibility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

