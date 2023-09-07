Toncoin Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00006770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.08 billion and $24.30 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014942 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,288.04 or 0.99961599 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.82418567 USD and is up 4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $23,626,595.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.