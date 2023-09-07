Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $447.22. 1,522,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,910. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.20. The stock has a market cap of $345.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.