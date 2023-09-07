Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,032 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.90. 2,888,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,766. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average is $97.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

