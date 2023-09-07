Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at TD Cowen

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,230. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $43.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

