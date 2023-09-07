TRON (TRX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $154.25 Million

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and approximately $154.25 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009254 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001579 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002255 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,264,667,990 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.