TRON (TRX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $154.25 Million

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and approximately $154.25 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009254 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002664 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001224 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001231 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002255 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,264,667,990 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
