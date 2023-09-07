Trust Investment Advisors Invests $225,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,082. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IR. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

