Trust Investment Advisors Purchases New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,828 shares of company stock worth $29,252,543. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,862. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $198.70. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

