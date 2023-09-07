Trust Investment Advisors Takes $211,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,652.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 9,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,038,652.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.35. The stock had a trading volume of 156,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,346. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Further Reading

