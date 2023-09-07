Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank raised its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $91.14. 2,453,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,652. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $92.87. The company has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

