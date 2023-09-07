Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Up 2.5%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 3,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 55,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of $645.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, CEO Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $126,832.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tyra Biosciences news, CEO Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $126,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,975.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 767,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 223,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 230,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Further Reading

