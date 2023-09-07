Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,275 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.40% of Ulta Beauty worth $108,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA traded up $8.31 on Thursday, hitting $416.80. 515,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,613. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.01 and its 200 day moving average is $482.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.13.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

