Ultra 1-Day Volume Reaches $855,160.00 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Ultra has a market cap of $48.08 million and $855,160.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14089438 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $891,275.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

