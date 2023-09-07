United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading 2.6% Higher

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 8,476,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 21,046,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,753,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 783,822 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth $9,750,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,413 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at $6,237,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at $6,321,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.