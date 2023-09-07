UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 150,181 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of UnitedHealth Group worth $861,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE UNH traded up $7.87 on Thursday, reaching $484.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,521. The business has a 50 day moving average of $490.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $449.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

