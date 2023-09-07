Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of UHT stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $44.86. 41,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $619.97 million, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

