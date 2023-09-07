VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Trading Down 0.2%

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 71,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 142,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $212.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

