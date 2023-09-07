Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Continuum Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 694.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 355,174 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.95. 170,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,109. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.97. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

