Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.3% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VYM traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.40. 678,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,402. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

