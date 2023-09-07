Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Continuum Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.93. 2,633,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,146,103. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

