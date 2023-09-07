Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.13

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.13 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.44). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 34.25 ($0.43), with a volume of 190,657 shares.

Venture Life Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.48. The firm has a market cap of £42.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Venture Life Group

In other Venture Life Group news, insider Carl Dempsey acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($47,991.92). 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Venture Life Group Company Profile

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

