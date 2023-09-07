Venus USDC Trading 0% Lower This Week (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $105.69 million and $37.87 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02215309 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

