Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT Lowered to $40.00 at TD Cowen

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.67. 4,706,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -493.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Verint Systems has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $43.68.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Kurtz sold 1,800 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,326. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Verint Systems by 96.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 89.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

