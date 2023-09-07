Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Head to Head Comparison

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) and Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viasat and Leo Holdings Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat $2.56 billion 0.73 $1.08 billion $13.54 1.80 Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A $13.16 million N/A N/A

Viasat has higher revenue and earnings than Leo Holdings Corp. II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat 37.40% 26.53% 10.28% Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A -38.86% 2.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Viasat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Viasat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viasat and Leo Holdings Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat 0 5 1 0 2.17 Leo Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viasat currently has a consensus target price of $48.20, suggesting a potential upside of 98.03%. Given Viasat’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viasat is more favorable than Leo Holdings Corp. II.

Summary

Viasat beats Leo Holdings Corp. II on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed broadband satellite communication systems comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas; and space systems design and satellite networking development systems. The company's Government Systems segment offers government mobile broadband products and services include mobile broadband modems, and terminals and network access control systems; mesh and hub-and-spoke satellite networking systems; secure networking, cybersecurity, and information assurance products; and tactical data link solutions. It designs and development of satellite and ground communications systems and network function virtualization, as well as ground-based network subsystems, as well as space system design and development products and services include architectures for GEO, MEO, LEO satellites, and other satellite platforms. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

