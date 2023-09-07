Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $109.13 million and $11.18 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.88 or 0.00014768 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014942 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,288.04 or 0.99961599 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.0645796 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $9,819,947.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

