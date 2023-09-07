Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Up 11.9% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00014380 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $105.80 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00020925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017523 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,201.06 or 1.00067143 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.0645796 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $9,819,947.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

