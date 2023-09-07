Wanchain Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.08 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00038272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00026459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,036,621 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.