Wells Fargo & Company Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $600.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.42.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $548.83. The company had a trading volume of 312,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $528.58 and a 200-day moving average of $473.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

