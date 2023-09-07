WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $41.81 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.81 million and approximately $20.66 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00242174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00014274 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016971 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000467 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003851 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.