Worldcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $155.49 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00004597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a market cap of $155.49 million and $134.16 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,626,411 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 128,593,400.69467735 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.33329254 USD and is up 26.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $222,020,165.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

