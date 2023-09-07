WPWealth LLP Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

WPWealth LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. WPWealth LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 113.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 48,464 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 28,813 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

