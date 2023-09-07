WPWealth LLP Has $29.86 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

WPWealth LLP boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,489 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 13.8% of WPWealth LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $29,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.11. 495,831 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.