WPWealth LLP Increases Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

WPWealth LLP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 103.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of WPWealth LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WPWealth LLP owned 0.08% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFNM. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 879,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after buying an additional 659,723 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 433,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,703 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 129,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 377,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFNM remained flat at $47.13 during trading hours on Thursday. 95,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,239. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.