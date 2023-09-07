WPWealth LLP Sells 106,904 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

WPWealth LLP decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,904 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for about 2.1% of WPWealth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WPWealth LLP owned 0.93% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of POCT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.98. 19,523 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $433.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

