WPWealth LLP Sells 69,911 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

WPWealth LLP trimmed its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,911 shares during the quarter. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October accounts for 1.8% of WPWealth LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WPWealth LLP owned 3.64% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the fourth quarter worth about $8,741,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 0.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 76,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IOCT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.38. 1,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,744. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

