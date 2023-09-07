Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Director Chelsea A. Grayson Purchases 1,000 Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) Director Chelsea A. Grayson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $19,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:XPOF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,386. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $961.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,511 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 248,593 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 80,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 122.7% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after buying an additional 595,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xponential Fitness

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.