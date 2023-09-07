Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Director Chelsea A. Grayson Purchases 1,000 Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) Director Chelsea A. Grayson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $19,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Xponential Fitness Stock Performance
NYSE:XPOF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,386. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $961.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.07.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
