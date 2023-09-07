Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.82. Approximately 178,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 768,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on XPOF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $951.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,703 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $295,109.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $303,866.42. Following the sale, the president now owns 254,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,703 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $295,109.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 59,340 shares of company stock worth $1,313,272 and have sold 48,647 shares worth $912,128. Company insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

