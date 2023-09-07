Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as low as C$1.80. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 42,697 shares.

Zentek Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$187.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

