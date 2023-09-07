ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 180.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZeroFox

ZeroFox Stock Performance

Shares of ZFOX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 207,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. ZeroFox has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZeroFox will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Christopher Foster sold 76,859 shares of ZeroFox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $91,462.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,951,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,841,711.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Christopher Foster sold 76,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $91,462.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,951,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,841,711.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Lynn Stewart purchased 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,904 shares of company stock worth $197,426. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZeroFox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZFOX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in ZeroFox in the first quarter valued at $2,009,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

About ZeroFox

(Get Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.