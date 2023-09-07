Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $259.12 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,023,591,255 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

