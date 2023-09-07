Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.25)-$(0.15) EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.25–$0.15 EPS.

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.66. 775,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,517. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $369.09 million, a PE ratio of 124.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Zumiez

In related news, Director James P. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $74,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,559.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,720 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zumiez by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Zumiez by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 210,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Zumiez by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,854 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

