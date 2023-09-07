Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $465.10 and last traded at $465.10. Approximately 137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $464.00.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $472.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.86.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurich Insurance Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.