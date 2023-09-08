1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 788,177 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $152,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $137.37. 9,073,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,178,396. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.19. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

