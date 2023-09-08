1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $276.24 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,263 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of ASML worth $276,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in ASML by 100.0% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $10.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $627.53. 537,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $687.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $673.07. The company has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $771.98.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

