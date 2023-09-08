1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,238,144 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $158,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after buying an additional 5,711,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,184,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.89. 6,902,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,898,832. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

