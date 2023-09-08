1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 29,365 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,698,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,365 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Coca-Cola worth $291,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.11. 6,510,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,866,074. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $251.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

